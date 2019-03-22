Parcel bomb found at Limerick postal depot ‘identical’ to suspect packages in UK

Latest: A parcel bomb found at a Limerick postal depot appears identical to a series of devices sent to Great Britain, gardaí have said.

Gardaí called Army bomb disposal experts to the postal sorting office on the Dock Road this morning after the suspicious package was discovered.

The Defence Forces later confirmed a “viable improvised explosive device” had been found contained in a plastic envelope.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said a stamp on the package found in the An Post depot was similar to those used on letter bombs sent to the UK earlier this month.

He added: “This is a despicable act.

“The sending of incendiary devices like this is totally unacceptable. I hope the people responsible are brought to justice.”

The building was evacuated during the security alert.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said: “A viable improvised explosive device contained in a plastic envelope was identified and made safe. The device was then handed over to An Garda Siochana for further investigation.”

A group calling itself the IRA has claimed responsibility for parcel bombs sent to major transport hubs in London and the University of Glasgow.

The organisation, known to police as the New IRA, claimed one parcel addressed to a British Army recruitment officer may not have been discovered yet.

The group said it posted five devices to addresses in Britain, however only four had been discovered at the time the claim of responsibility was sent to a Belfast newsroom.

Mr Flanagan said the item found in Limerick could be the fifth.

“We have reason to believe this could be the case,” he said.

One of the packages was found at Waterloo station in London (John Stillwell/PA)

The packages that arrived at Waterloo railway station and offices at Heathrow and London City airports on March 5 and 6 were posted with Irish stamps and had Dublin as the return address, prompting Irish police to join the investigation.

The stamps appeared to be those issued by the Irish postal service for Valentine’s Day 2018, featuring a heart motif and the words “Love Eire N”.

The senders’ addresses were given as Dublin, with two having added coach operator Bus Éireann.

Police Scotland said a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution on a suspicious package found in the mailroom at Glasgow University, after several buildings had been evacuated.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the package found at the University of Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All packages were A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags and appeared capable of igniting a small fire when opened.

No-one was injured in any of the incidents in Britain.

Today, a Garda spokesman said: “This parcel appears to be identical to parcels – pending closer forensic and ballistic examination – discovered earlier this month in London and Glasgow.

“An Garda Siochana continue to liaise with the UK authorities in relation to these investigations.”- Press Association

Earlier (10:52am): Minister says suspicious package sent to Limerick post office could be linked to UK letter bombs

By David Raleigh and Vivienne Clarke

An army bomb disposal unit has removed a suspicious package from an An Post sorting centre in Limerick city, after it was discovered there early this morning.

Staff at the sorting office, located at the Docklands Business Park, Dock Road, alerted gardai after coming across a suspicious envelope at the depot shortly after 6am.

The premises and surrounding area were evacuated and staff sent home for the day.

Members of a Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived around 9.50am to examine the package.

The EOD unit removed the package from the depot shortly before midday.

A garda source said the EOD team did not have to carry out any controlled explosion on the suspect package, and that the envelope has been removed to another location for further analysis.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan says that the security alert in Limerick may be connected to the letter bombs found in London and Glasgow in recent weeks.

Speaking on RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Mr Flanagan said that the sending of letter bombs was “a despicable act” and that that authorities in the UK had noted that there could be five such letter bombs and that “this could be the fifth”.

Asked whether there were similarities between the parcels delivered in the UK and the one found this morning, he said there were.

“I understand that’s the case with particular reference to the type of postage stamp that was used.”

The Minister added: “The sending of incendiary devices like this is totally unacceptable. I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

A garda spokesman earlier said: “Shortly after 6am gardai in Henry St received a report of a suspect package at the An Post sorting office, Dock Road, Co Limerick. The building has been evacuated and the army EOD team have been notified.”

“No other information is available at this time.”

A garda investigation is ongoing.