Paranoid man thought he was being photographed

A patient waiting at an emergency department was accused by another patient of taking photographs of him but when the man showed there were no such pictures the other man smashed his phone.

Inspector Gary McPolin outlined details of the unusual incident at Cork District Court yesterday where David O’Brien, aged 32, of 2 The Avenue, Gurran Darra, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and a danger, engaging in threatening behaviour and causing criminal damage to the other man’s phone.

The incident happened at Cork University Hospital on July 2.

Insp McPolin said: “Mr O’Brien said to stop taking pics of him. He said, ‘I am not taking pictures’ and showed him his mobile phone which had no pictures. He smashed the phone valued €400. The owner did not know him. Gardaí who arrived at the scene said he was in aggressive mood but he did not show violence.”

Judge Con O’Leary noted that with all of the previous convictions which the accused had he was never given a jail sentence. “He never got a custodial sentence. That would explain why he felt free to act as he did when there were no consequences.”

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the accused had serious mental health problems and that was the simple explanation for why he behaved in the way that he did.

Mr Quinlan said the accused had been advised in the course of previous hospital treatment that if he felt suicidal he should go to Cork University Hospital.

“He suffers paranoia. He thought this man was taking photos He said he put it on his leg to look at it and it turned up damaged.”

READ MORE: Flight returned to Dublin after passenger fell ill over Atlantic

Mr Quinlan said O’Brien was on medication at the time but was not strong enough to be effective. The solicitor said the young man became homeless around this time.

Judge O’Leary put the accused on a probation bond to be reviewed in July on threatening charge, fined him €100 for being drunk and a danger, and remanded him on bail on the criminal damage charge for sentencing on July 4 so that the court can be updated on O’Brien’s progress under the probation service.