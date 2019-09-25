‘Paranoid’ man kicked in neighbour’s front door

A man terrified his elderly neighbour and her adult daughter by kicking in their front door because he was experiencing paranoia and yesterday he got a six-month suspended jail term.

David Barry of Innismore Court, Ballincollig, County Cork, was sentenced by Judge Con O’Leary at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan acknowledged the terror experienced by the neighbours.

“There is no blame to be put on his neighbours. This man became quite paranoid and visited the neighbours in a way that anyone would have found most unwelcome.

“He is still living next door to these people but thankfully tranquillity has returned to the estate with no more outbursts from Mr Barry,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge O’Leary yesterday said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victims.”

The judge said the victims did their best for Barry when they testified about what happened.

The jail term was suspended on condition that Barry would not consume intoxicants, would attend his GP weekly, would act on the recommendations of the GP including attendance on hospital and consultant psychiatrist, and that he takes his prescribed medication.

The background was that he turned up at his next door neighbour’s house in the middle of the afternoon and caused the occupants absolute terror.

Inspector James Hallahan previously said that the incident at the centre of the case occurred at 4.25pm on February 21, when Barry called to his neighbour’s house and shouted threats outside.

Barry, who is in his mid-40s, kicked at the front door causing damage to a panel. He also caused damage to the front gate as he left the scene.

The total amount of damage caused amounted to €300. Mr Cuddigan said the accused had paid that compensation.

Shortly after the incident, gardaí encountered the accused in the area and found that he was highly agitated and he had to be handcuffed.

A bread knife was found sticking out of his back pocket at the time and on being searched he was found to have another knife in the same pocket.

Barry pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, carrying knives, engaging in threatening behaviour, and being drunk and a danger.

Insp Hallahan said that of the defendant’s 44 previous convictions, five were for drunkenness, eight were for threatening behaviour, and two were for carrying weapons.

Mr Cuddigan said that the accused man was not in his rational mind at the time but had since attended with his GP and with a consultant psychiatrist.

In his own evidence, Barry said: “I apologise for it. I didn’t mean for it to be the way it is, like. I didn’t mean for it to happen.”

