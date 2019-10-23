News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Paramedics threaten to escalate strike action ahead of protest outside Dáil

Paramedics threaten to escalate strike action ahead of protest outside Dáil
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 07:10 AM

Up to 500 ambulance staff are threatening to intensify their campaign of strike action.

They havve already had eight days of industrial action and will protest outside Leinster House this afternoon.

It is over the HSE's refusal to allow the Psychiatric Nurses Association to represent them.

Siptu also represents some ambulance staff, and the HSE is refusing to recognise another union.

However Tony Gregg, from the PNA's ambulance branch, says the campaign will continue.

Mr Gregg said: "We finished off before the breaking of the Dáil for the summer recess, we had rolling strikes and if there is no resolution to this we will continue to have rolling strikes and we'll escalate them from the previous 24-hour strikes to further longer duration strikes."

READ MORE

Figures reveal huge rise in number of children admitted to hospital over their drinking

More on this topic

Government urged to do more to address air ambulance recruitment crisisGovernment urged to do more to address air ambulance recruitment crisis

Air ambulance service finally gets off the groundAir ambulance service finally gets off the ground

Ambulance delayed 20 minutes in emergency call by haphazardly parked carsAmbulance delayed 20 minutes in emergency call by haphazardly parked cars

Siptu confirms some of its ambulance service members are to be balloted for strike actionSiptu confirms some of its ambulance service members are to be balloted for strike action


paramedicsambulancehealthHSEindustrial actionTOPIC: Ambulance

More in this Section

Mining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkholeMining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkhole

Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekersResidents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in CoolockDeveloper offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock

Revised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiledRevised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiled


Lifestyle

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »