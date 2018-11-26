Paramedic who changed plea was telling 'mixture of plain nonsense, half-truths and lies' says counsel

A HSE paramedic was today accused of telling “a mixture of plain nonsense, half-truths and lies” in trying to retract his guilty plea to assaulting two female first aid students.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Andrew Long (35) of Carraig Dubh, Tobertaosceain, Ennis was formally applying to change his guilty plea to 'not guilty’.

Andrew Long at Ennis Court House after pleading guilty in March

On the third day of his trial last March, Mr Long formally entered a guilty plea to assaulting two female students when he placed them in a choke hold five years ago.

Mr Long is facing a jail term up to five years after pleading guilty to the assault causing harm against Mary Nihill contrary to Section 3 of the Offences Against the Person Act.

He knocked mother of one, Mary Nihill out and rendered her unconscious with his choke hold and Ms Nihill was in court today for the day-long application.

Mr Long’s second assault victim, mother of three, Elise McMahon from Broadford also attended the course the same night and was seven months pregnant at the time.

Mr Long has remained on bail since his plea of guilty last March and counsel for the State, Philip Rahn BL told him today that he has told “a mixture of plain nonsense, half-truths and lies” in seeking to change his guilty plea to 'not guilty'.

Mr Rahn told Mr Long: “I have to suggest to you that you pleaded guilty because you are guilty.”

In response, Mr Long said: “I’m not guilty.”

Mr Rahn told him: “You reached a point where the road had run out for you and you were advised how the trial had run. You pleaded guilty to try to avoid going into custody after a guilty verdict had been returned and you didn’t want to take the risk.”

Mr Rahn said that the inexcusable delay in bringing his change to plea to the attention of the court “is demonstrative of the fact that you are trying to manipulate the process”.

Mr Rahn said that Mr Long made a considered and informed decision to enter his guilty plea.

Mr Long told the court that he was ill at the thought of entering his guilty plea in court last March.

Mr Long told the court today: “I thought I was going to vomit - that is why I paused (when pleading guilty)."

Asked why he thought he was going to vomit, Mr Long said: “At the thought of pleading guilty to something I didn’t do.”

In an affidavit read out in court, Mr Long said that in the consultation room with his legal team prior to changing his plea to guilty, he said: “My brain is Swiss cheese lads - you are asking me to go to jail for something I didn’t do.”

Mr Long said that in the consultation room with his lawyers, he said: “I was visibly frozen in fear and I remember getting pins and needles in my right shoulder and down my right upper arm.”

Mr Long claimed that he “was put under a continuing and unrelenting barrage of duress” to change his plea and that he told his mother in the consultation room “I did nothing wrong. I’m not guilty. I shouldn’t have to plead guilty.” Mr Long said his mother and partner were crying in the consultation room.

Mr Long’s claims of duress are fully denied by his former solicitor in the case, William Cahir.

Counsel for Mr Cahir, Michael Collins SC told Mr Long that he phoned Mr Cahir at 9.15am on the morning of the case and told Mr Cahir that he was thinking of pleading guilty.

Mr Collins said that when Mr Long made that phone call “you thought the game was up”.

Mr Collins said: “Mr Cahir said that he would do the best for you and that is what he did.”

Mr Collins told Mr Long that he appears "to be incapable of telling the truth".

Mr Collins said that Mr Long’s legal team entered talks with the DPP to have case against him reduced if there was a plea of guilt.

A more serious assault charge against Mr Long relating to Ms McMahon was reduced following talks with the DPP.

Mr Collins said: “That is what unfolded - at your behest.”

Judge Gerald Keys is to give a ruling at a later date on the application and Mr Long remains on bail.