Paramedic training project shortlisted for EU award

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 01:42 PM

A project that provides medical help for vulnerable people in rural areas across Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland has been shortlisted for an EU award.

The Community Paramedic Project was designed to help reduce the number of people visiting A&E departments.

It gives specialist training to ambulance staff so patients can be assessed and treated at home or in the community, with the aim of cutting out the need to travel long distances for treatment or for experiencing long waiting times.

We were delighted to hear that this excellent project had been recognised at a European level

Funded for a 36-month period through the EU’s INTERREG VA programme, the pilot scheme is run as part of a collaboration between the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the National Ambulance Service in Ireland.

The project has now been recognised by the Europe-wide awards scheme called RegioStars 2019.

Award winners will be announced during the 2019 EU week of Cities and Regions at a special ceremony held in Brussels on October 9.

Gina McIntyre, Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) CEO, said: “We were delighted to hear that this excellent project had been recognised at a European level.

“It is one of a number of INTERREG VA-funded initiatives that are implementing smart, effective cross-border solutions to health and social care issues that affect many thousands of citizens living in the border region.

“The project is delivering on pioneering work and in so doing is also helping alleviate some of the pressures faced by our hospital emergency services, as well as providing much-needed healthcare to some of the most vulnerable and isolated members of society within their homes.

“I wish it the very best of luck for the final awards ceremony in October and would encourage everyone in the region to vote and show their support.”

- Press Association

