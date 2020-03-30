Paramedic stops seeing daughters to stay on frontline; Appeals for public to heed Covid-19 advice

A paramedic here has posted a powerful video on Twitter revealing the sacrifice he has made to continue the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ger O'Dea, who has worked with the National Ambulance Service for 15 years, has two daughters, six-year-old Katie and Lily who is eight.

He posted a tweet that said: "I have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those most important to me so that I can continue to work on the frontline with @AmbulanceNAS

.

"Please support your frontline workers by following all of the guidelines issued by @HSELive and help flatten the curve for Ireland!"

In the tweet's video, Ger said that Lily has "an ultra rare" genetic disorder called Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome which means she can catch infections easily, including Covid-19.

I have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those most important to me so that I can continue to work on the frontline with @AmbulanceNAS . Please support your frontline workers by following all of the guidelines issued by @HSELive and help flatten the curve for Ireland ! pic.twitter.com/gczEqOgVH1 — Ger O Dea (@NAS_NL_CEO) March 30, 2020

Mr O'Dea said that he and the girls’ mother had to make a "very difficult, but right, decision" that his beloved daughters will remain at home with his wife while he remains at work to help the health service to combat the coronavirus.

Mr O'Dea said the decision to stop seeing his daughters while the pandemic is around was a hard one for him to make as "there hasn't been a week that has gone by that I haven't held, hugged or kissed them".

He said: "But it's a sacrifice that I have to make to allow me to continue to work alongside my colleagues on the front line during very challenging times.

File photo

"So now I am asking you, the public, to please show your support for all front line workers by following the advice that was given.

Stay at home, use proper hand washing technique, maintain social distancing and use proper cough and sneeze etiquette.

"By doing so, you are going to help keep us safe and well so that we can continue to respond to your emergency calls, and hopefully we can all come out at the other end of this together. Thank you."