News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Paramedic sacrifices seeing daughters to stay on frontline; Urges public to heed Covid-19 advice

Paramedic sacrifices seeing daughters to stay on frontline; Urges public to heed Covid-19 advice
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 06:48 PM

A paramedic here has posted a powerful video on Twitter revealing the sacrifice he has made to continue the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ger O'Dea, who has worked with the National Ambulance Service for 15 years, has two daughters, six-year-old Katie and Lily who is eight.

He posted a tweet that said: "I have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those most important to me so that I can continue to work on the frontline with @AmbulanceNAS

.

"Please support your frontline workers by following all of the guidelines issued by @HSELive and help flatten the curve for Ireland!"

In the tweet's video, Ger said that Lily has "an ultra rare" genetic disorder called Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome which means she can catch infections easily, including Covid-19.

Mr O'Dea said that he and his wife had to make a "very difficult, but right, decision" that his beloved daughters will remain at home with his wife while he remains at work to help the health service to combat the coronavirus.

Mr O'Dea said the decision to stop seeing his daughters while the pandemic is around was a hard one for him to make as "there hasn't been a week that has gone by that I haven't held, hugged or kissed them".

He said: "But it's a sacrifice that I have to make to allow me to continue to work alongside my colleagues on the front line during very challenging times.

"So now I am asking you, the public, to please show your support for all front line workers by following the advice that was given.

Stay at home, use proper hand washing technique, maintain social distancing and use proper cough and sneeze etiquette.

"By doing so, you are going to help keep us safe and well so that we can continue to respond to your emergency calls, and hopefully we can all come out at the other end of this together. Thank you."

READ MORE

Ryan Tubridy 'looks forward to being back soon' after getting Covid-19

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Tackling Covid-19 takes precedence over forming Government, says VaradkarTackling Covid-19 takes precedence over forming Government, says Varadkar

London Tube carriages packed despite plea for only ‘essential’ travelLondon Tube carriages packed despite plea for only ‘essential’ travel

Alone gets more than 1,100 calls in a day to its helplineAlone gets more than 1,100 calls in a day to its helpline

Co Tyrone man completes marathon in his driveway to raise money for NHSCo Tyrone man completes marathon in his driveway to raise money for NHS


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus