Parallel investigations by gardaí and GSOC into Dublin road fatality

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Parallel investigations are being conducted by gardaí and the Garda Ombudsman into a double road fatality in Dublin.

Gardaí are examining the death of the two people, while GSOC is investigating if the interaction gardaí had with the car had any bearing on the collision.

Flowers left on Butterfield Avenue where a man and a woman where killed during a Road Accident in Rathfarnam, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Flowers left on Butterfield Avenue where a man and a woman where killed during a Road Accident in Rathfarnam, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí said the car left the road and struck a lampost in the Templeogue area of south Dublin at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

The occupants, a man and a woman, were brought to Tallaght Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Garda sources said they had been alerted to a car driving in a suspicious manner and came across it at traffic lights on Butterfield Avenue, Templeogue, where it sped off. The garda car followed and came upon the crashed vehicle.

The car appeared to be registered to a garage.

The matter was referred, as is automatic under legislation, to GSOC as gardaí had interacted with the vehicle prior to the crash.

In a statement, Garda HQ said: “Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday December 17 at Butterfield Avenue, Templeogue.

“A single vehicle collision occurred when that car left the road and collided with a lamppost.

"One man and woman (ages unknown) were fatally injured and their bodies have been removed to Tallaght University Hospital. A post mortem will take place later today.”

The statement said: “GSOC was informed of this road traffic collision and is conducting an examination.”

It said the Garda Forensic Collision Investigation Unit has conducted its examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 - 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A spokesman for GSOC said: “We can confirm that the incident was referred to GSOC under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act and that GSOC is conducting an examination.

“The circumstances of the referral was on the basis that gardaí had indicated for the vehicle to pull over. However it failed to stop and drove away from the gardaí.”

