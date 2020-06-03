News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paperwork and final impact studies completed for Foynes Port roads plan

Foynes Port, Co. Limerick. Picture : Kieran Clancy.
By Jimmy Woulfe
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Amid speculation of cuts to the €116bn earmarked for capital projects in the National Development Plan, Fianna Fáil wants to ensure the proposed €450m road network plan for Foynes Port, including a by-pass at Adare, moves ahead.

Limerick TD Niall Collins has said the EU has ordered the scheme in order to maximise the use of Foynes as key navigation hub in Western Europe and his party in government will keep the project on track.

Brussels has agreed to help fund the project.

Mr Collins said much of the detailed paperwork has been completed and the final plans with environmental and nature impact studies are now with An Bord Pleanála.

"Really, we have reached the point of no return and it is now with the board who will hold oral hearings. If it all goes to plan, negotiations can then be entered with the 200 landowners," Mr Collins said.

He said the project would give a huge lift to the construction industry outside of the main cities and enhance the infrastructure of the entire Mid-West as a location for major industry.

Mr Collins said a by-pass of Adare which will 'piggy-back' on the new roads layout is essential given the Ryder Cup is scheduled for Adare Manor in 2026.

"The Port of Foynes has 24-hour deep water and Brussels says it is a key shipping hub that needs to be put to further use," the Limerick TD said.

"But to do this, a proper road network is urgently needed to connect it to the motorway system. This project has huge importance. Ireland will showcase itself to the world during the Ryder Cup and the Adare bypass is essential. 

"Every day up to 20,000 vehicles, including many artic trucks are ground to a crawl in Adare which is a bottleneck on the main roadway from the East and West to the South West. 

"Any hold up now would put the entire project in danger and this would be a terrible lost opportunity, The road has to be built and it has to get full government backing. This has huge importance for shipping, road transport, tourism and employment.generally."

Originally the plan was costed at €300 million in 2015.

Since then the project has been revised to upgrade the 15.5km roadway from Rathkeale to Foynes to dual carriageway status.

A 16.5km motorway will be built between Rathkeale and Attyflin near Patrickswell and this will span the River Maigue west of Adare Manor, bypassing the village of Adare.

Mr Collins said it is envisaged construction will commence in 2022 and take three years to complete. 

"This would dovetail with the Ryder Cup. As the EU is fully behind this, the government should negotiate a bigger contribution from Brussels when it is negotiating the pandemic funding being given to Member States (by Europe)," he said

