Papal visit sights and sounds: Pontiff visits Knock Shrine in his Popemobile

Latest: Pope Francis has arrived at the Knock Shrine and is touring the grounds in his Popemobile.
It is the second one being used in Ireland during his visit.
Francis waved to well-wishers as he was driven past the flag-waving crowds.
Popemobile travels through the estate of Knock Shrine #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/yr3kYhqXv0— RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 26, 2018
Pope Francis has departed Knock Aiport and is en route to the Shrine where he will be greeted by 45,000 pilgrims.
The Pontiff was met at the airport by around 100 schoolchildren from Co Mayo as he landed in heavy rain.
Pope Francis is welcomed to Knock Airport | https://t.co/giNhTUfh9p pic.twitter.com/s07bntFWeo— RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 26, 2018
Pope greets local school children @Irelandwest #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/i2vPJRQlEa— EileenMagnier (@EileenMagnier) August 26, 2018
Meanwhile, attendees are eagerly awaiting the Pontiff's arrival at the wet and blustery Knock Shrine which is dominated by an enormous Celtic-style cross.
Earlier, the crowd sang Ave Maria and waved blue Knock flags while listening to the tale of 15 ordinary people who witnessed the apparition.
It is day two of the Pope’s trip to Ireland, with 500,000 people due to attend mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park later today.
Before that, the Pontiff will fly to Knock Shrine in Mayo this morning, arriving at 9.45am to deliver a short address and to say the Angelus to 45,000 people.
Pilgrims arrived early to queue for entry to the Shrine, braving the rain with umbrellas.
@Pontifex #PopeInIreland @rtenews People queuing from early morning at Knock Shrine pic.twitter.com/2PM7zJgGPF— TERESA MANNION (@TeresaMannion) August 26, 2018
Pilgrims braving the downpour in Knock. Pope not due for a few hours #PopeInIreland pic.twitter.com/80cCA9nPm7— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) August 26, 2018
Some people were taking the showers in their stride.
While others seemed less impressed.
Preparations are being made back in Dublin for the Pope's return this afternoon, where he will say Mass to 500,000 people in Phoenix Park at 3.30pm.
Gardai, stewards and volunteers are already on the streets in preparation, while people are advised to prepare for wet conditions as rain sweeps across the country.
It’s pretty wet in the Phoenix Park, so if you are coming here later wear the right clothing and footwear. #popeinireland— Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) August 26, 2018
Phoenix Park right now. #popeinIreland pic.twitter.com/b4d1rzHKCZ— Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) August 26, 2018
Digital Desk