Papal visit sights and sounds: Early crowds brave the rain in Knock

It is day two of the Pope’s trip to Ireland, with 500,000 people due to attend mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park later today.

Pilgrims arrive at Knock Holy Shrine. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Before that, the Pontiff will fly to Knock Shrine in Mayo this morning, arriving at 9.45am to deliver a short address and to say the Angelus to 45,000 people.

Pilgrims arrived early to queue for entry to the Shrine, braving the rain with umbrellas.

Pilgrims braving the downpour in Knock. Pope not due for a few hours #PopeInIreland pic.twitter.com/80cCA9nPm7 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) August 26, 2018

Some people were taking the showers in their stride.

Pilgrims arrive at Knock well prepared for the rain. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

While others seemed less impressed.

A young boy ponders in the rain as he waits for Pope Francis' arrival at Knock Shrine. Photo: Ray Ryan

Preparations are being made back in Dublin for the Pope's return this afternoon, where he will say Mass to 500,000 people in Phoenix Park at 3.30pm.

Gardai, stewards and volunteers are already on the streets in preparation, while people are advised to prepare for wet conditions as rain sweeps across the country.

It’s pretty wet in the Phoenix Park, so if you are coming here later wear the right clothing and footwear. #popeinireland — Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) August 26, 2018

