Latest: Pope Francis has arrived at the Knock Shrine.

He climbed the steps of a Popemobile – the second being used in Ireland during his visit – ahead of a tour through the thousands of pilgrims who have gathered at the Knock shrine in Co Mayo amid torrential rain to see the pontiff.

After concluding his Popemobile tour, Francis entered the chapel at the shrine site for a period of silent prayer.

Update - 9.45am: Pope Francis lands in Knock

The Pope has landed at Knock Airport ahead of his visit to the famous Holy Shrine.

Around 100 schoolchildren from Co Mayo were awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis.

Four local schools were there to greet the Pontiff as he landed in heavy rain for the start of his second-day visit to Ireland. They waved Vatican and Mayo flags.

The plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Knock Airport. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Update - 9.25am: Rain likely to put off some pilgrims in Knock

Catherine Shanahan, in Knock

Proceedings have got off to a very wet start in Co Mayo this morning with a likely knock-on effect on the size of the crowd at Knock Shrine.

With the arrival of Pope Francis imminent, there is still plenty of room in the grounds around the Basilica where the pilgrims are assigned to different zones.

While all 45,000 tickets were snapped up, the attendance does not currently reflect those numbers.

Knock Choir is warming up and the bells of churches in the family of six dioceses that make up the ecclesiastical province of Tuam have already rung out signalling the beginning of the gathering.

Earlier: Pope Francis to visit Knock Shrine

Pope Francis is preparing to board an Aer Lingus flight for Knock this morning as he continues his historic two-day trip to Ireland.

The Pope will visit the Holy Shrine at 9.45am and say the Angelus in front of a crowd of 45,000.

Pope Francis will experience a ‘soft morning’ at @DublinAirport when he boards the @AerLingus St. Aidan bound for Knock #PopeInIreand pic.twitter.com/rY1nXGlk1I — Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) August 26, 2018

Knock in Co Mayo was said to be the site of an apparition in 1879. Francis is following in the footsteps of his predecessor John Paul II, who arrived at the spot in 1979.

The rector of Knock Shrine said he expects Pope Francis to address issues which are paramount to the Catholic Church.

Fr Richard Gibbons told RTE he hoped the remarks would be significant and would have a resonance with those in attendance and the wider church community.

Pope Francis will then travel back to Dublin where around half a million people are expected to gather to hear the Pontiff address a huge outdoor Mass in Phoenix Park at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Did you know the Papal Cross is 116 feet high and was transported across the Liffey into the Park. Check out our new exhibition here in the Visitor Centre which tells the story of how the largest public event in the State was organised. pic.twitter.com/vzUYXaMrLv — Phoenix Park (@phoenixparkopw) August 3, 2018

The religious engagements come after a day dominated by the legacy of historic scandals linked to church abuse and mistreatment in Ireland.

Yesterday, the Pope met a number of victims of criminality and cruelty inflicted by church members.

The private engagement in Dublin came hours after Francis expressed “pain and shame” over failures to tackle the scandals.

The world leader of the Catholic Church acknowledged that Irish people had a right to be outraged by its response to the crimes.

Later, inside a Dublin cathedral, he prayed for all victims of clerical sex abuse at a candle perpetually lit in tribute to them.

Coming to @Knockshrine tomorrow? Download the preparatory document which includes itinerary, guidance notes, hymns and Angelus text to help you participate fully in the liturgy. The download is available here: https://t.co/1lLSUJbL09 #Participate #Pray #Praise pic.twitter.com/S6ytvpXwN2 — Knock Shrine (@knockshrine) August 25, 2018

The Pope’s decision to address the dark legacy of abuse in a speech in Dublin Castle drew praise in some quarters, but others criticised Francis for not saying enough or offering a public apology.

With the reverberations of a litany of clerical sex crimes casting a shadow over the first papal visit to Ireland in almost 40 years, Francis acknowledged the gravity of what had happened.

“With regard to the most vulnerable, I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the church charged with responsibility for their protection and education,” he said.

“The failure of ecclesiastical authorities – bishops, religious superiors, priests and others – adequately to address these repellent crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community.

“I myself share those sentiments.”

Pope Francis shakes hands with Fr Kevin Crowley (WMOF18/Maxwell/PA)

Yesterday, the Pope also visited homeless people who receive support from a centre run by the Capuchin Fathers’ religious order.

In his Dublin Castle speech, the pontiff also expressed hope that remaining obstacles to reconciliation in Northern Ireland could be overcome.

Ireland has undergone seismic social changes in the four decades since the last papal visit in 1979, when John Paul II was lauded by a nation shaped by its relationship with an all-powerful Catholic Church.

While thousands lined the streets of the capital to catch a glimpse of Francis passing in his famous Popemobile yesterday afternoon, the crowds were certainly not on the scale witnessed when John Paul II made a similar trip.

And among the well-wishers lining Dublin’s streets there were also protesters, who vented their anger at the pontiff as he drove by.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

8:40am: Pope departures by plane for Knock

9:20am: Arrival at Knock Airport

9.45am: Visit to the Apparition Chapel, Knock Shrine, followed by saying of the Angelus in front of the Shrine

11.15am: Departure by plane for Dublin

11.50am: Arrival at Dublin Airport followed by lunch with the Papal Delegation

2.30pm: Pope arrives at Phoenix Park. Meanwhile, the Stand4Trust protest is due to be held at the Garden of Remembrance

3.30pm: Closing Mass for the World Meeting of Families, Phoenix Park, followed by meeting with the bishops in the Convent of the Dominican Sisters and a speech by the Pope

6.45pm: Pope departs for Rome from Dublin Airport

PA & Digital Desk