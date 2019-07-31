News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pair rescued from roof of camper van after being cut off by tide

Pair rescued from roof of camper van after being cut off by tide
By Pat Flynn
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 08:17 AM

Two people were rescued early this morning after they were forced to climb on top of their campervan which had been cut off by the rising tide.

It’s believed the pair had been parked for the night near the shoreline on Carrig Island in the Shannon Estuary close to Ballylongford in Kerry.

They were cut off by the incoming tide and were forced to clamber onto the roof of their vehicle for safety. High tide at nearby Tarbert Island was around 5.39am.

The alarm was raised at around 4.45pm when the National Ambulance Service received a report of persons in difficulty at Carrig Island.

The Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry was also alerted and watch officers there mounted and coordinated a rescue operation.

An ambulance and two units of the fire brigade from Listowel in Kerry were first to arrive at the scene.

The Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard, the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter and the Kilrush (Clare) RNLI lifeboat were also tasked to the incident.

Fire service personnel managed to reach the stranded pair and take them safely ashore while the Kilrush lifeboat monitored the operation from the water.

The two people were assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics but it’s understood they did not require hospitalisation.

Once it was confirmed the casualties were safe, Rescue 115 was stood down without having taken off from Shannon. The other resources returned to their bases soon afterwards.

READ MORE

Suspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co Wexford

More on this topic

Rescue teams respond to emergency on Carrauntoohil mountainRescue teams respond to emergency on Carrauntoohil mountain

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition

Small aircraft in difficulty was actually model airplane that went on fireSmall aircraft in difficulty was actually model airplane that went on fire

Woman airlifted to hospital from cruise ship off Cork coastWoman airlifted to hospital from cruise ship off Cork coast

TOPIC: Rescue operation

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

Rachel Green? More like Rachel Evergreen, as Jennifer Aniston has kept her skin nearly as youthful as the day she appeared on our screens as her character in Friends. If you ask most women who’d they like to age like the most, tenner bets the answer is Jennifer Aniston.The Skin Nerd: So no one told you ... secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s flawless skin

Sometimes, a must-watch comedy hits our screens: This Way Up is exactly that. Georgia Humphreys meets its creator and star, comedian Aisling Bea, to find out what inspired itLife’s on the up for Aisling Bea ahead of new TV comedy

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »