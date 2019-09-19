News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pair held on charges connected to killing

Paul Jones
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 09:55 PM

The two people on different trespass-related charges arising out of a murder investigation were remanded in custody yesterday.

Both parties appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court. The cases arose out of the investigation of the murder of a 55-year-old man Paul Jones at his home on Bandon Road, Cork, on September 4.

The deceased man’s sister Helen Jones, 52, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, is charged that on September 4 at 108 Bandon Road in the District Court area of Cork she did commit a burglary of a building and at the time had with her a knife contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded her in custody until October 3 on the application of Inspector Ronan Kennelly who said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, made no indication of a bail application by Jones.

Keith O’Hara, also of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, is charged with trespass to commit an assault causing harm at 108 Bandon Road on the same date, September 4.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, asked for Mr O’Hara to be brought to Cork District Court on the earlier date of September 26 as he wished to make a bail application on that day.

Mr Buttimer said at the time of Mr O’Hara’s arrest last week that the accused was reserving his position on the question of applying for bail and said that he would put gardaí on notice if he intended to make such an application.

The body of Mr Jones was found by his son on Saturday morning. His son had become concerned that he had been unable to contact his father by phone for a number of days.

He raised the alarm after he found his father face down in the living room. When the emergency services turned over the man’s body they found blood.

Court case

