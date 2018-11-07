Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pair due in court over fire which killed horses and injured woman in Donegal

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 09:29 AM

Stephen Maguire

A man and a woman are to appear in court in Letterkenny, Co Donegal today in connection with a fire which killed two horses and left a woman injured.

Letterkenny Courthouse. Photo: Courts.ie

The fire broke out at Lenamore Stables in Muff in the early hours of Sunday morning last.

The stables were badly damaged and two horses were killed in the blaze.

A woman also received minor burns and suffered smoke inhalation in the fire.

She was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Fire tenders from Derry and Donegal attended the scene and brought the fire under control. However, the two trapped animals could not be saved.

A full forensic examination was carried out which resulted in two people being arrested yesterday.

They were taken to Buncrana Garda station for questioning and are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court today.


KEYWORDS

CourtDonegal

Related Articles

Trainer told to pay €77k to injured employee

'Her ear was nearly down by her jaw': Man found guilty of shattering infant girl's skull

Man accused of abusing his children says his wife coerced them to lie

Bookmaker wants to challenge rule change which he claims impacts 'seniority rights' to lucrative on-course pitches

More in this Section

Dilution of backstop will scare off investors, says Fianna Fáil

ISPCC boss says Ireland can steps 'to better protect children online'

Man, 40s, dies following collision in Laois

Investigation ongoing after man stabbed in Co Cork


Breaking Stories

Power dressing: How women have styled suits over the decades

6 amazing health benefits of seasonal Brussels sprouts

5 short European stays to blow the winter blues away

Today's teens are living in the shadow of going viral

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »