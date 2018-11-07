Pair due in court over fire which killed horses and injured woman in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A man and a woman are to appear in court in Letterkenny, Co Donegal today in connection with a fire which killed two horses and left a woman injured.

Letterkenny Courthouse. Photo: Courts.ie

The fire broke out at Lenamore Stables in Muff in the early hours of Sunday morning last.

The stables were badly damaged and two horses were killed in the blaze.

A woman also received minor burns and suffered smoke inhalation in the fire.

She was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Fire tenders from Derry and Donegal attended the scene and brought the fire under control. However, the two trapped animals could not be saved.

A full forensic examination was carried out which resulted in two people being arrested yesterday.

They were taken to Buncrana Garda station for questioning and are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court today.