Pair bailed in Lisa Dorrian murder probe

Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 07:48 PM

A man and woman arrested in the North on suspicion of murdering Lisa Dorrian have been released on bail.

The 49-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested on Friday in the Newtownards area.

They were bailed this afternoon pending further police inquiries.

The PSNI had earlier been granted additional time to question the suspects.

Police officers at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park in Co. Down where fresh searches have been taking place (Rebecca Black/PA)

Shopkeeper Ms Dorrian, 25, was last seen alive at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park on the Co. Down coast on February 28, 2005.

Earlier this week, police commenced a new large-scale search operation at an airfield beside the caravan park.

Officers said they were using fresh information and new techniques to comb the area.

- Press Association

