Pair arrive in court over alleged Dublin Airport minibus hijacking

By Press Association
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 01:10 PM

Two men arrested in connection with the hijacking of a minibus from Dublin Airport on Wednesday have arrived at court.

The pair, aged in their 30s, were escorted by gardaí into Cavan District Court.

On Monday, gardaí chased the minibus which was tracked crossing the Irish border before it crashed into a PSNI vehicle in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh and was later abandoned in Co Monaghan.

The alarm was raised shortly before 1am on Wednesday when Garda say two men boarded the bus and drove in the direction of the M1.

Three passengers on board when it was taken were able to leave the bus on the motorway close to Julianstown.

No-one was harmed.

The minibus then continued north to Drogheda where it was followed by Garda to the border with Northern Ireland at Dundalk.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the minibus collided with one of its vehicles in Crossmaglen before making off across the border.

A PSNI spokeswoman said no officers were injured.

Gardaí picked up the trail again when the vehicle re-entered the Irish Republic in Co Monaghan.

The minibus was later abandoned.

A garda spokesman said the two occupants of the minibus fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car, which was intercepted by officers close to Castleblayney a short time later.

The two men were later arrested in connection to the offence.

