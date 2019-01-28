NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Paintings donated by Dublin artist raise nearly €12,000 for Alone

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 07:28 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Paintings donated by Dublin artist Tony Gunn have raised nearly €12,000 for Alone.

The elder care charity ran a pop-up shop in St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre in Dublin over Christmas.

The project was backed by Lisney, U Store It and Delaney Removals in a shop space donated by the shopping centre, allowing all the proceeds to go directly to the charity.

Grainne O'Loughlin, Alone's communications manager, paid tribute to the 70 volunteers who gave up their time to man the tills at the shop.

She said: "It was fantastic, especially coming up to Christmas, to have such fantastic volunteers coming in and out every day, helping us to sell the paintings and try to encourage footfall around the shop and they really did an amazing job."


