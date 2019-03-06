Paedophile priest Eugene Greene dies in Cork

One of Ireland’s most notorious paedophile priests has died. Eugene Greene, who pleaded guilty to 40 counts of sexual assault on 26 children in Donegal between 1965 and 1982, died at the end of last year.

It emerged yesterday that Greene passed away in Cork last November.

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said news of Greene’s death “has reopened the hurt of those whom he violated, their loving families and communities across the Diocese of Raphoe”.

File Pic of The former Priest, Eugene Greene who got 12 years for sex offences at Donegal Court, yesterday. Photo: James Connolly/GreenGraph

The bishop said the Catholic hierarchy in Ireland had only learned of Greene’s demise on February 26, when gardaí informed the diocese that he had passed away in Cork in November.

“Until that contact from the gardaí, the diocese was not aware of his death,” the bishop said.

Moreover, the diocese had not known of Greene’s whereabouts since he left prison in 2008. Greene was dismissed from the clerical state in November 2004.

Most of his victims were altar boys. Greene pleaded guilty to 40 sample charges of indecent assault, buggery, and gross indecency out of a total of 108 charges.

He was 71 when he was jailed in early 2000. Bishop McGuckian said that he wished, on behalf of the diocese “to express my profound sorrow and shame at the abuse which he perpetrated on innocent children”.

He said that once the diocese was made aware of Greene’s death, they immediately advised Tusla, the child and family agency, of this information.

The bishop yesterday offered to meet with anyone who had suffered clerical sexual abuse.

“While at all times honouring the wish of those survivors who may not want to be contacted by the Church, I wish to offer my support and invitation to meet with anyone who has suffered abuse,” Bishop McGuckian said.

It is understood Greene was cremated and his ashes scattered at sea.