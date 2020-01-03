News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PAC chairman describes proposals to overhaul fines system as 'cheeky'

Sean Fleming.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 07:16 PM

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has described the proposals by the Courts Service to overhaul the fines system as cheeky.

The service no longer wants to have responsibility for collecting fines.

There has been an increase in the number of people not paying for fines and not turning up for court.

One of its suggestions is for fines for unpaid TV licence fees to be added on to a person's property tax bill.

PAC chairman Sean Fleming said the courts should have flagged the problem sooner.

Mr Fleming said: "They've a bit of a neck saying you should be doing the job we're doing. If they're required extra staff to do this, or a change or tweaking of the legislation, they should have said that a year, two or three years ago.

"It shouldn't take the Public Accounts to uncover all this, which we have done, and now they're coming forward with all these suggestions."

TOPIC: PAC

