News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Oxygen deprivation at birth can have long-term affects, study finds

Oxygen deprivation at birth can have long-term affects, study finds
Picture: UCC
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Babies who suffer oxygen deprivation at birth have impaired cognitive outcomes compared to children with uneventful deliveries, according to research revealed today.

The joint Irish and Swedish research studied data from infants in Cork and Stockholm and found the impaired cognitive outcomes with even mild oxygen deprivation.

The early delays can herald learning or behavioural difficulties which become more significant over time, according to the study from researchers at Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research (INFANT) based in UCC.

This study analysed data from 471 children recruited to research studies in Cork and Stockholm between 2007-2015. The study found that children with mild Hypoxic Ischaemic Encephalopathy (HIE) at birth have significantly lower cognitive composite scores than children with uneventful deliveries.

"The results from this study are significant," said INFANT Principal Investigator, UCC Professor Deirdre Murray.

Professor Deirdre Murray. Picture: UCC
Professor Deirdre Murray. Picture: UCC

Prof Murray, who is head of paediatrics and child health at Cork University Hospital explained:

In 471 children recruited across two different countries we saw the same pattern. At present, doctors who care for these newborns do not know whether to treat them or not.

"Our study has shown that their development at two years is significantly lower than expected.

"A large, adequately powered, trial is urgently needed to answer this question and to guide doctors in their care of infants with mild HIE,” Prof Murray added.

Lack of oxygen to the newborn brain affects almost 200 babies in Ireland each year and results in death or disability in over 1 million infants each year globally. It causes brain injury and can leave newborns with permanent neurological damage or cerebral palsy.

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics.

READ MORE

UL offered RTÉ on-campus location for Lyric FM, university president claims

More on this topic

Proposed UCC dental school and innovation hub set to benefit patients and local industryProposed UCC dental school and innovation hub set to benefit patients and local industry

New UCC Agricultural Science Degree launchedNew UCC Agricultural Science Degree launched

How the Cork Labour movement defined the struggle for Irish independenceHow the Cork Labour movement defined the struggle for Irish independence

College sweethearts return as UCC plans to name historic bridgeCollege sweethearts return as UCC plans to name historic bridge


TOPIC: UCC

More in this Section

Bishop calls for state investment after Midlands job lossesBishop calls for state investment after Midlands job losses

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co AntrimPedestrian dies following collision in Co Antrim

Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'Charlie Flanagan: Gardaí and PSNI working 'at historically close levels'

'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »