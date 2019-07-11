News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Owners of Swan Bar in Dublin settle defamation case

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 04:12 PM

The owners of the Swan Bar on Dublin’s Aungier Street have settled their High Court action alleging defamation in a newspaper article.

Sean Lynch and Ronan Lynch, owners of the bar, located on the corner of Aungier Street and York Street, and the Swan Bar Ltd, trading as the Swan Bar, had sued the Irish Times Ltd over an article published in the Commercial Property section of the newspaper on September 7, 2016 under the heading “Former Swan Bar at Aungier Street corner for €700,000”.

The case was called on for hearing before a High Court jury today but, after talks between the sides, Declan Doyle SC, with Jim O’Callaghan SC, instructed by H.J, Ward & Co Solicitors, for the plaintiffs said it had settled on terms including an apology to be read in court.

Roughan Banim SC, with Andrews Walker SC, instructed by Holmes O’Malley Sexton, for the Irish Times, then read the apology.

It stated: “On 7th September 2016 an article was published by the Irish Times stating the Swan Bar on Aungier Street had been closed down and was for sale.

The article was published in good faith by the Irish Times on foot of an inaccurate press release provided to it by selling agent Lisney. The selling agent has accepted responsibility for the error.

"Lisney apologises to the plaintiffs Sean and Ronan Lynch and the Swan Bar for this and regrets the inconvenience caused.”

Mr Justice Michael McGrath discharged the jury, thanking them for their service. On the application of Mr Doyle, he made orders striking out the case and vacating all existing orders.

