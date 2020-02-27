News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Owners 'embarrassed at having sold a perfectly good horse' for slaughter which later ran in race

Owners 'embarrassed at having sold a perfectly good horse' for slaughter which later ran in race
File photo.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 05:32 PM

The owners of a "broken down" stallion sent for slaughter - but which was later entered in a race - were embarrassed because they sent a perfectly good animal to be put down, the High Court has heard.

Thistle Bloodstock, whose beneficial owner is Dubai-based Jim Long, should not be given a continued injunction to prevent the Tartan Spartan from being entered into races, horse trainer Philip Fenton and horse dealer Jim Derwin have argued.

Thistle was granted the injunction against the two men after its manager and trainer Andrew Hughes picked up a newspaper on February 7 last to see the horse had been entered at Naas Racecourse the next day. On February 7, Thistle got the injunction following a one-side-only represented application.

The case was back today when Thistle sought to continue the injunction until the legal title to the horse has been determined.

Mr Fenton and Mr Derwin oppose the continuation of the injunction. Mr Justice Senan Allen said he would try to give his ruling on Friday morning.

Stephen Lanigan-O'Keeffe SC, for Thistle, said the six-year-old stallion had broken down last year and was sent for slaughter to Mr Derwin, an international horse dealer, solely for the purpose of having it put down.

It was not sent for re-sale and the horsebox driver and Mr Derwin were supposed to get the €300 to €500 from the knackery depending on whether its meat could be used for pet food, counsel said.

However, counsel said, Mr Derwin "in a rather strange transaction" sold the horse on to Mr Fenton who said he purchased it in good faith for €2,000.

Thistle seeks the return of the horse but in the meantime is satisfied that it is being well looked after by Mr Fenton, counsel said. As it has now been gelded, Thistle was prepared to give it a home for the rest of its life, he said.

READ MORE

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

His client’s main concern was the horse's welfare and to uphold a policy and principle that its horses should be looked after until end of life.

The reason for this is that there has been a public debate about abuses within the industry in which identifying micro chips in low-value thoroughbreds have been removed and the animals have ended up in poor circumstances in homes or sent abroad, counsel said. Thistle tried to ensure this did not happen by sending them for slaughter.

Mr Derwin, in an affidavit, said the driver of the horse box who was taking a number of horses from Thistle for slaughter rang him and said he might be interested in the Tartan Spartan.

He had no dealings at all with Thistle and was "aghast" when he was informed an injunction had been granted against him earlier this month.

His reputation was vital to his business and Thistle had defamed him and done irreparable damage, he said.

Mr Fenton, whose wife Patrica Hogan says she is now registered owner of the horse, said in an affidavit Thistle "is embarrassed at having sold a perfectly good horse".

He was contacted last July about a horse Mr Derwin had and he decided to take a "second look" at it. He then put it into training at his Carrick-on-Suir farm.

Thistle, he claimed, was now "trying to take advantage" of his hard work in bringing the horse back to racing form.

James Nicholson BL, for Mr Derwin, said the crucial issue in this case was that Mr Hughes had got rid of a "an obviously good horse" and "suddenly Mr Hughes’ reputation is on the line with his boss Mr Long."

Dermot B Cahill, for Mr Fenton, said his client acted as a bona fide purchaser and when he saw the animal "he took a chance on him".

Mr Hughes, on the other hand, failed to take proper steps to ensure the animal was sent for slaughter. "He is the author of his own misfortune and his misfortune should not be visited on Mr Fenton," counsel said.

READ MORE

HSE seeks court protection for intellectually disabled man living in 'significant squalor' with mother

More on this topic

'Conscientious protector' tells Cork court she cut down Coillte trees 'to keep biodiversity alive''Conscientious protector' tells Cork court she cut down Coillte trees 'to keep biodiversity alive'

State claims challenge over Shannon LNG project approval could have implications 'across EU'State claims challenge over Shannon LNG project approval could have implications 'across EU'

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hackedGerman lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

HSE seeks court protection for intellectually disabled man living in 'significant squalor' with motherHSE seeks court protection for intellectually disabled man living in 'significant squalor' with mother


courtTartan SpartanTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hackedGerman lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

Irish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fearsIrish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fears

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Covid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroomCovid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroom


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »