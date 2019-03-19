Owner of Co Tyrone hotel where three teens died 'shocked and saddened' by what happened

Update: The owner of a Co Tyrone hotel where three teenagers died at a disco on Sunday night has said he is "shocked and saddened" by what happened.

Michael McElhatton is the owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown where the St Patrick's night disco ended in tragedy.

"We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the traumatic events," he said.

"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the families and the friends of the three young people who have lost their lives."

Earlier: Books of condolence have been opened across Co Tyrone in memory of three young people who died in a crowd surge on Sunday night

CCTV footage is being examined after teenagers were caught in a crush outside a disco in Cookstown.

The PSNI has asked parents to talk to their children about what has happened.

President Michael D Higgins says it was a 'terrible loss of life on St Patrick's Day' - and he's offered his condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

Catherine McHugh, principal of the college where one of the teens who was killed, Lauren Bullock, attended said the pupils have taken part in a prayer service to remember her.

"Our young people came in, lots of Lauren's friends, and we gathered together with our sister school next door, St Patrick's Academy and had a joint prayer service with pupils, parents and staff," she said.

Cheerleader Lauren Bullock, 17, keen sportsman Connor Currie, 16, and Morgan Barnard, 17, from Dungannon in Co Tyrone, died after a crush outside a St Patrick's Day disco in Co Tyrone.

Counselling is being offered at the teenager's schools to help fellow pupils come to terms with what has happened.

Police said it appeared that people had fallen and then been fatally injured, but are still investigating the cause.

Another 16-year-old girl was in a stable condition in hospital last night.