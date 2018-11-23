Home»ireland

Owner hopes yacht’s Spirit will go on

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 05:20 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A leading yachtsman hopes that whoever buys his magnificent yacht — Ireland’s de-facto national sail training vessel — will continue her legacy of inspiring a new generation of mariners.

Respected sail training instructor Oliver Hart, who runs Oysterhaven Marine in Cork, said there is an opportunity for the State to consider buying his 70ft steel schooner The Spirit of Oysterhaven which filled the vacuum left after the sinking of the former national sail training vessel, Asgard II, in the Bay of Biscay in 2008.

It also featured each week in the late Derek Davis-presented Out of the Blue TV series.

Mr Hart, who was on board for four of its six transatlantic voyages, said it was a difficult decision to put it up for sale. 

“It would only take a modest investment from stakeholders in the maritime industry — port authorities, shipping companies, the National Maritime College of Ireland and of course the Irish Naval service — all of whom need to be encouraging marine participation among the young people they anticipate employing. For an island nation this should go without saying,” he said.

Designed by Frederick Parker and built in the Hamble in 1972, Spirit was fitted out in the style of an Edwardian classic gentleman’s ocean-going yacht, featuring Burma teak panelling, walnut doors, teak and holly sole boards and burnished brass. 

Originally named Senouire, it was used for private cruising and charter, before changing hands. 

Mr Hart spotted it for sale in Kinsale in 1997, and it has been a key part of his operation ever since.

Pic: Spirit of Oysterhaven website

“In her busiest year, when she completed a circumnavigation of Ireland, Spirit took as many trainees on board as Asgard did in a season,” he said.

“The voyage programme, which was developed under the auspices of Sail Training Ireland and with the support of many port authorities around the country, encouraged the participation of disadvantaged or marginalised groups of young people in a life-changing and affirming experience.

“The success of the enterprise demonstrated how such a cost-effective regional model of sail training operation could be replicated around the country.”

Oliver Hart at the helm

Mr Hart said she is fast, responsive and competitive in her class having sailed in Antigua Classic Regattas in the Caribbean and Tall Ships Regattas in the Mediterranean, with her long keel and 50 tons displacement providing stability and speed in wild Atlantic waves.

Buyers will need €345,000 (ex Vat) to buy her and a chunk of savings to keep her afloat. 

She is “on the hard” in Varadero Do Xufre in Galicia, Spain, for viewings, by appointment only, ahead of test sails next spring.


KEYWORDS

CorkSailingBoat

Related Articles

Green light for Cork solar farm plan

Local food producers delighted as new life begins for 18th century apple market building in Cork

20 jobs to be created at new Aldi store in Cork

Success of Ireland depends on Cork, says Varadkar

More in this Section

Drew Harris admits he is 'not certain' that Garda issues raised in the Disclosures Tribunal have been resolved

Prison surveillance allegations 'raise serious issues which need to be addressed', says Flanagan

No change to corporation tax but big companies must pay fair share of taxes: Taoiseach

Culture Minister disgusted by vandalism: 'There is no bravery in throwing paint at a statue'


Lifestyle

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

Ask Audrey: Fantasising about a man with erectile dysfunction is deviant, even for Kinsale

Working life: Trish Lane, director of clinical services, UPMC Whitfield, Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »