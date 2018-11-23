Owner hopes yacht’s Spirit will go on

A leading yachtsman hopes that whoever buys his magnificent yacht — Ireland’s de-facto national sail training vessel — will continue her legacy of inspiring a new generation of mariners.

Respected sail training instructor Oliver Hart, who runs Oysterhaven Marine in Cork, said there is an opportunity for the State to consider buying his 70ft steel schooner The Spirit of Oysterhaven which filled the vacuum left after the sinking of the former national sail training vessel, Asgard II, in the Bay of Biscay in 2008.

It also featured each week in the late Derek Davis-presented Out of the Blue TV series.

Mr Hart, who was on board for four of its six transatlantic voyages, said it was a difficult decision to put it up for sale.

“It would only take a modest investment from stakeholders in the maritime industry — port authorities, shipping companies, the National Maritime College of Ireland and of course the Irish Naval service — all of whom need to be encouraging marine participation among the young people they anticipate employing. For an island nation this should go without saying,” he said.

Designed by Frederick Parker and built in the Hamble in 1972, Spirit was fitted out in the style of an Edwardian classic gentleman’s ocean-going yacht, featuring Burma teak panelling, walnut doors, teak and holly sole boards and burnished brass.

Originally named Senouire, it was used for private cruising and charter, before changing hands.

Mr Hart spotted it for sale in Kinsale in 1997, and it has been a key part of his operation ever since.

Pic: Spirit of Oysterhaven website

“In her busiest year, when she completed a circumnavigation of Ireland, Spirit took as many trainees on board as Asgard did in a season,” he said.

“The voyage programme, which was developed under the auspices of Sail Training Ireland and with the support of many port authorities around the country, encouraged the participation of disadvantaged or marginalised groups of young people in a life-changing and affirming experience.

“The success of the enterprise demonstrated how such a cost-effective regional model of sail training operation could be replicated around the country.”

Oliver Hart at the helm

Mr Hart said she is fast, responsive and competitive in her class having sailed in Antigua Classic Regattas in the Caribbean and Tall Ships Regattas in the Mediterranean, with her long keel and 50 tons displacement providing stability and speed in wild Atlantic waves.

Buyers will need €345,000 (ex Vat) to buy her and a chunk of savings to keep her afloat.

She is “on the hard” in Varadero Do Xufre in Galicia, Spain, for viewings, by appointment only, ahead of test sails next spring.