‘Overwhelming’ new home offers for loyal dogs

The response to a plea for a home for two loyal dogs which stayed beside their owner after he died has been ‘overwhelming,’ according to Louth SPCA.

The owner of Sally (8) and Jack (6) died suddenly on Friday and, says Louth SPCA inspector Fiona Squibb, “they lay with him” and were still beside him when he was found a short time later.

Sally and Jack stayed beside their owner after he died suddenly. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

“He lived for his dogs and when he came home from being in hospital a few years ago, the excitement for him and the dogs was there for all to see.”

Over the weekend, Fiona appealed on Facebook for a new home for the dogs, which are both terriers and will have to be rehomed together.

“I know it’s a long shot but is there anyone (who) has space on a couch. They just sit with you as they did with their Dad.”

She said: “The response has been amazing. I am totally overwhelmed.”

The dogs are being cared for by Louth SPCA until a new home is found and Fiona believes they are missing their owner and wondering where he is.

“Their story has touched people’s hearts and we have had plenty of offers of homes for them and we will check them out to be sure they go to an appropriate home.”