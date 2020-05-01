News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Overwhelming majority of public in favour of wildflower meadow in front of Trinity

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Plans to replace the grass area outside the front of Trinity College with a wildflower meadow have got the backing of the public.

Of almost 14,000 votes, 90% were in favour of boosting biodiversity.

Professor of Botany, John Parnell, hopes to begin work on transforming the lawns once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted;

Prof. Parnell said: "It is really quite surprising, I thought the vote would be closer than that and I had no idea so many people wanted to see the area changed.

"I think the thing to remember is that this is not going to be a blaze of colour from December of one year right through to December of the next year, but it is going to be colourful for a lot of the time."

