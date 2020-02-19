News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Overhaul' of system called for after homeless man found dead in Phoenix Park

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 06:48 PM

The head of homeless charity has said services are "in complete turmoil" following the death of man in the Phoenix Park.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating after the discovery of the body yesterday evening.

They said in a statement that the discovery was reported at around 5.30pm.

Gardaí said: "Emergency services also attended and a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The body was taken to Dublin City Mortuary."

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said the man was registered with homeless services and called his death "tragic and avoidable".

In a statement, ICHH said it was the fourth homeless death reported to the charity within the last eight days.

The statement added: "We have consistently stated that there aren’t the proper wrap-around supports in place to support the mental health of people experiencing homelessness.

Many people that become homeless have pre-existing mental health issues however a huge amount of adults and children are developing severe mental health issues as a result of becoming homeless.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of ICHH, has hit out at the lack of supports for people accessing homless services.

Mr Flynn said that the homeless man's death was "a very tragic incident" and he called for an overhaul of homeless services.

"There are serious issues surrounding the lack of wrap round support services available to clients who are accessing homeless services," said Mr Flynn.

"The lack of supports in general is contributing to a system that is in complete turmoil.

"Deaths within services are on the increase.

We need an overhaul of the system and those who are vulnerable need to be given the appropriate supports.

"There is a serious lack of empathy and compassion."

Phoenix Park. File image
    If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact:

  • Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie

  • Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606

  • Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48

  • Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474

  • Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444

  • Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66

