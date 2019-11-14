News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Overcrowding putting newborn lives at risk, Master of Rotunda says

Overcrowding putting newborn lives at risk, Master of Rotunda says
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 08:58 AM

Overcrowding at the country's busiest and oldest maternity is putting the lives of newborn babies at risk.

That is the warning from the Master of the Rotunda in Dublin.

In the hospital's neo-natal unit, incubators are spaced around a half a metre apart.

Professor Fergal Malone says the risk of the spread of infection can have deadly consequences.

"We saw it earlier this year," Professor Malone said.

"We had, unfortunately, an outbreak of a bug called Klebsiella in our intensive care unit and unfortunately one baby died, two babies developed meningitis and the investigation that we conducted afterwards suggested that one of the key causal factors into that was overcrowding, the fact that incubators are too close together."

READ MORE

Gardaí urging sex workers to avoid online appointments following assaults

More on this topic

Vaping firms targeting children to get them hooked on nicotine, Harris claimsVaping firms targeting children to get them hooked on nicotine, Harris claims

INMO: 'Impossible' to staff additional beds included in HSE Winter Plan due to 'recruitment pause'INMO: 'Impossible' to staff additional beds included in HSE Winter Plan due to 'recruitment pause'

Fair Deal Scheme: Paying three times for single asset 'unconstitutional and unfair', says NaughtenFair Deal Scheme: Paying three times for single asset 'unconstitutional and unfair', says Naughten

Wearable tech: 'It has helped by putting structure on going to bed'Wearable tech: 'It has helped by putting structure on going to bed'


HealthRotundaTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Justice Minister: 'Direct Provision is a guarantee of safety... there is no restriction on freedom'Justice Minister: 'Direct Provision is a guarantee of safety... there is no restriction on freedom'

Doors to reopen at school after legal fight over structural defectsDoors to reopen at school after legal fight over structural defects

Court hears murder accused asked to see garda in prison and then admitted stabbing musician Court hears murder accused asked to see garda in prison and then admitted stabbing musician

Petition to save Ireland's largest nursing home for dementia patients handed to DáilPetition to save Ireland's largest nursing home for dementia patients handed to Dáil


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fashion. By Paul McLauchlan.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »