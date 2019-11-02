News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Overcrowding issue at Waterford psychiatric unit 'is reflected throughout the country'

Overcrowding issue at Waterford psychiatric unit 'is reflected throughout the country'
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 02:35 PM

Overcrowding at the psychiatric unit of University Hospital Waterford is not a recent issue.

That is according to the chair of the Waterford Branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA).

Pictures highlighted by the Irish Examiner this week showed patients sleeping on floors and chairs at the hospital because of a lack of available beds.

Leish Caulfield says there is a capacity for 44 beds in the unit but patient numbers have been higher than this for some time.

"We have found an ongoing situation which has been constant and consistent over two years which we have had up to 54 patients within that 44 bed capacity," said Ms Caulfield.

"It is something that is absolutely intolerable.

"It is a situation which has been ongoing which is why the Psychiatric Nurses Association took the decision 22 months ago to enter into industrial action over the issue."

Ms Caulfield said that the unit has to provide a service that is up to standard and says that that standard is not being met.

"This issue of over-capacity and the over-reliance on our acute inpatient services has been highlighted for many, many months to senior management, to the HSE and to our governing body.

"This is not something that happened today or yesterday, this has been building."

The Irish Medical Organisation said that the crisis in the psychiatric unit in Waterford is common across the country.

READ MORE

Overcrowding issue at Waterford psychiatric unit 'is reflected throughout the country'

Dr Martin Daly, a member of the IMO's GP committee, says this problem exists in many psychiatric units.

"Psychiatric services have always been the Cinderella of the medical services in the health service," said Dr Daly.

"It would appear that psychiatric patients and patients who need mental health services are at the lowest order of priority in the health service.

"What is happening in Waterford is something that is reflected throughout the country.

"There is a lack of capacity both for inpatient treatment and also in the community."

Dr Daly said that they are "sorely lacking" in the services that they can provide people.

People need to remember that we will all require mental health services and care at some point in our lives.

"It is a really poor reflection on the priorities of the health service that vulnerable people are forced to lie on floors in an inpatient unit in Waterford."

READ MORE

Widespread concerns Waterford University Hospital is being left behind

More on this topic

Future of psych unit in doubt amid service concernsFuture of psych unit in doubt amid service concerns

Widespread concerns Waterford University Hospital is being left behindWidespread concerns Waterford University Hospital is being left behind

Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new playThird act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Healthcare chief apologises as images emerge of psychiatric patients sleeping on floorHealthcare chief apologises as images emerge of psychiatric patients sleeping on floor


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

55 'separated children' seeking asylum in Ireland are in state care55 'separated children' seeking asylum in Ireland are in state care

Two drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co KildareTwo drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co Kildare

Yellow rainfall warning issued for five countiesYellow rainfall warning issued for five counties

Man, 70s, killed after being hit by busMan, 70s, killed after being hit by bus


Lifestyle

His passion for books has already helped him drawn him a wide following on social media — now broadcaster Rick O’Shea is about to share that passion on our national airwaves.Booked and busy: Here's what's next for Rick O'Shea

Rare Chinese flask discovered at Cork valuation under the hammer.A Week in Antiques: From Durrow to Limerick

Cher if you agree.Review: Cher, 3Arena, Dublin

Mental health pioneer Dr Claire Weekes developed a successful technique for treating panic attacks, but was largely ignored by the establishment, says Marjorie Brennan.Decoding anxiety: The mental health pioneer who was ahead of her time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »