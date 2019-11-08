News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin boil water notice in place until Tuesday despite satisfactory EPA audit

Dublin boil water notice in place until Tuesday despite satisfactory EPA audit
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 05:28 PM

The boil water notice affecting 600,000 people will remain in place until Tuesday.

The EPA audit of the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant was carried out today, where tests on three samples taken during the week were satisfaactory.

However, the HSE says three consecutive samples are required after Wednesday evening, when the old plant was deemed compliant, before the boil notice can be lifted.

Meanwhile, the Water Forum has said there is an over reliance on the Liffey to supply Dublin with drinking water.

Crisis management teams are currently meeting to assess the water quality at the Leixlip water treatment plant which supplies more than 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

85% of Dublin's drinking water comes from the Liffey and the Water Forum says additional sources need to be used to safeguard supply.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency meanwhile are continuing to audit the water supplied by the Leixlip Treatment Plant.

Eamon Gallen from Irish Water says it will be a challenge to get the boil notice lifted: "We will be working right through the weekend. If it's not today, it may be tomorrow but it could easily go into next week. We do also have to see if the plant works today because of the high levels of flouridity. The audit has to go successfully.

"EPA have to be satisfied that it is working correctly and then the HSE have to be satisfied that the water is of a standard. So a lot of things have to happen."

READ MORE

Main suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap 'Dublin Jimmy' dies during police raid

More on this topic

Sod turned on €40m upgrade of Cork water treatment plantSod turned on €40m upgrade of Cork water treatment plant

People in Dublin and surrounding counties told to boil water following error at treatment plantPeople in Dublin and surrounding counties told to boil water following error at treatment plant

More research needed into risks of microplastics in drinking water, says WHOMore research needed into risks of microplastics in drinking water, says WHO

Eight Dublin beaches closed to bathers following heavy rainfallEight Dublin beaches closed to bathers following heavy rainfall


TOPIC: Water standards

More in this Section

Former Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy bodyFormer Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy body

Kieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stationsKieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stations

Burglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jailBurglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jail

Defence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiersDefence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiers


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »