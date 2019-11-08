The boil water notice affecting 600,000 people will remain in place until Tuesday.

The EPA audit of the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant was carried out today, where tests on three samples taken during the week were satisfaactory.

However, the HSE says three consecutive samples are required after Wednesday evening, when the old plant was deemed compliant, before the boil notice can be lifted.

Meanwhile, the Water Forum has said there is an over reliance on the Liffey to supply Dublin with drinking water.

Crisis management teams are currently meeting to assess the water quality at the Leixlip water treatment plant which supplies more than 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

85% of Dublin's drinking water comes from the Liffey and the Water Forum says additional sources need to be used to safeguard supply.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency meanwhile are continuing to audit the water supplied by the Leixlip Treatment Plant.

Eamon Gallen from Irish Water says it will be a challenge to get the boil notice lifted: "We will be working right through the weekend. If it's not today, it may be tomorrow but it could easily go into next week. We do also have to see if the plant works today because of the high levels of flouridity. The audit has to go successfully.

"EPA have to be satisfied that it is working correctly and then the HSE have to be satisfied that the water is of a standard. So a lot of things have to happen."