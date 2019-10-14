News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over half employed in hospitality sector experience harassment - study

Over half employed in hospitality sector experience harassment - study
File image.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, October 14, 2019 - 01:35 PM

More than three-quarters of staff in the hospitality sector face verbal abuse on a regular basis, while more than half say they have experienced harassment or bullying.

That is according to a new study into the conditions faced by staff working in hotels, bars and restaurants by Dr Deirdre Curran, a lecturer at NUI Galway's School of Business and Economics and Whitaker Institute.

Her investigation, "Inside-Out Hospitality: An Exploration of Working Conditions in the Hospitality Sector in Ireland", focused on the 'widespread abuse of employment rights', where staff are treated with 'no dignity and no respect', according to Dr Curran.

She said that an absence of data on the issues in the sector prompted her research.

She posted a 38-question survey online and got 257 responses. More than 100 in-depth follow-up interviews were then conducted with respondents who chose to leave contact details at the end.

Respondents included housekeeping and wait staff, chefs, receptionists and management. Almost two-thirds of the respondents were female and 56% of people were in permanent employment. 73% said they had been working for more than three years and 60% were aged 25 or over.

Among the key findings of the survey were:

  • - 76% of respondents said they experienced verbal abuse sometimes or often;
  • - 64% said they experienced psychological abuse sometimes or often;
  • - 15% said they experienced physical abuse sometimes or often;
  • - 52% said they don't get the breaks they are entitled to;
  • - 42% said they had no written record of their contract terms;
  • - 16% said they had no access to payslips;
  • - 55% said they had witnessed or experienced harassment based on sexuality, age or race;
  • - 63% said they had experienced or witnessed bullying;
  • - 48% said they felt they had no voice or access to union representation.

Dr Curran described the findings as "scary", in particular the prevalence of bullying and harassment, which she said are "endemic and accepted" in some parts of the industry.

She read out excerpts from the submissions, including staff detailing accounts of being physically and verbally abused in the workplace, and instances of sexual harassment.

READ MORE

Mental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centres


HospitalityRestaurantTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford 24,000 cigarettes worth €16,400 seized in Wexford

Homeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaultsHomeless chef killed in Cork had previously been hospitalised three times following assaults

Call for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled downCall for 'very dilapidated' council owned flat complex in Dublin to be pulled down

Investigation into alleged sexual assault in DublinInvestigation into alleged sexual assault in Dublin


Lifestyle

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well-travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »