NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Over half a million people waiting for outpatient appointments

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 01:53 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Department of Health says it has fallen behind on targets to reduce waiting lists in the first two months of the year.

At the moment there are 516,000 people waiting for an outpatient appointment and more than 70,000 waiting for inpatient day cases.

The Department has committed to reducing those lists by around 10,000.

In a plan published today, the Minister for Health says there has been significant improvement in waiting times for operations and procedures.

However, Simon Harris admits that planned activity for January and February this year is behind target and waiting lists are higher than projected.

He says the HSE will deliver 1.1 million elective hospital procedures this year as well as more than one million new outpatient appointments.

The plan commits to reducing the 70,000 people waiting for procedures to 60,000 and to cutting the numbers waiting for an outpatient appointment from 516,000 to under 509,000.

More on this topic

HPV vaccine uptake rises to 70%

'I have the peace of mind I longed for': Philomena Canning 'vindicated' by HSE settlement

'Somebody is going to die untreated in Ireland': Families protest for Spinraza drug to be made available

Cork mother in tearful plea for son as HSE called on to fund life-changing drug


KEYWORDS

HSESimon HarrisWaiting list

More in this Section

Dubliners on housing list may be offered grant to relocate to rural Ireland

Sean Spicer says strong relationship remains between Ireland and US

Sinn Féin hopeful EU solidarity with Ireland continues

Happy Monday: Wet and windy week ahead


Lifestyle

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

How to reset your fitness mindset if you’ve lost your gym mojo

6 ways to not kill your plants if you’re a millennial who can’t keep anything alive

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending – 5 ways to wear the denim classic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »