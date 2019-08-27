News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over a quarter of Ireland's 4.92m population living in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Ireland’s population is estimated to be 4.92 million, an increase of 1.3% on last year.

CSO figures revealed today that the population of Dublin is around 1.4 million, over 28% of the total population.

There are almost 5 million people living in Ireland, an increase of 64,500 from last year.

"33,700 more people moved to Ireland in the year than left Ireland to move abroad," said James Hegarty from the CSO.

"The second element that impacted on population growth is that there was 30,800 more births than deaths within the year and those two elements combined led to the increase that we see today."

The CSO also found that the number of non-Irish nationals living in Ireland increased from over 593,000 in 2018 to almost 623,000 this year.

This accounts for 12.7% of the population.

Mr Hegarty said that upcoming uncertainties such as Brexit could lead to a population decrease.

"We'll have to take each year as it comes and see what happens.

"Traditionally, in times of economic downturn outward migration has been stronger in Ireland."

The figures also found that the population of Dublin is almost 1.4 million accounting for over 28% of the population of Ireland.

TOPIC: CSO

