Over a million people visited Ireland from overseas last month

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 11:32 AM

The total number of trips to Ireland by overseas residents increased by 3.4% last month year-on-year to 1,061,800 - an overall increase of 35,400 compared to twelve months earlier.

While trips from Britian to Ireland dropped by just over 1%, trips from people coming from the rest of Europe, North America and other parts of the world all increased, according to figures released by the CSO.

The number of overseas trips made by Irish residents was 892,600 last month - an increase of 1.6% on the same period last year.

“The figures indicate a very mixed picture," said Shane Clarke,Tourism Ireland’s Director of Corporate Services, Policy and Northern Ireland.

"(There was) a modest performance and some continuing underlying weakness from Britain and mainland Europe, but with North America and long-haul markets continuing to show consistent growth so far this year.

"Feedback from industry partners on the ground suggests weaker demand and a late booking pattern, with concern being expressed for the second half of 2019.

"However, Brexit remains an ongoing challenge, giving rise to consumer concern, particularly in Britain and some mainland European markets.

