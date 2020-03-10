News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over 800 adults abused as kids waiting over seven months for counselling

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Over 800 adults who were abused as children have been waiting at least seven months for counselling.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 344 of the 826 victims have been waiting over 13 months.

The stats relate to the HSE's counselling service for abuse victims - with priority given to those who were mistreated in institutions.

Mark Smyth, the president of the Psychological Society of Ireland, is calling for urgent action to address the problem.

"It takes time to process it, takes time to heal and to do that we need enough staff within this service to support people to deal with that past hurt and trauma," he outlined.

I think the government needs to urgently provide the funding to recruit enough staff to provide this service so that people don't have to wait.

