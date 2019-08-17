News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over 7,500 children waiting more than a year for occupational therapy assessment

Over 7,500 children waiting more than a year for occupational therapy assessment
Margaret Murphy O'Mahony
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 04:46 PM

There has been no progress on Children's Disability Network Teams over the last three years, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party says HSE Service Plans for the period all state work to reconfigure children's disability services into geographically based teams was underway.

At the start of 2016 there were 56 teams in place, with another 129 teams to be up and running by the end of that year.

But Fianna Fáil says it still remains at 56 and that the target for these teams has been reduced to 96.

"Not only are there not enough Children’s Disability Network Teams, the waiting times for children to receive a first assessment for occupational therapy are truly shocking," said Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, the party's spokesperson on disability.

"Currently there are 7,615 under 18s waiting for an assessment for more than twelve months.

"We have also seen increases in speech and language therapy waiting lists this year with some 3,118 waiting over a year for services.

"Budget 2019 has promised 100 extra therapists but given the pressures on the HSE finances I am not confident that the posts will be filled in 2019."

READ MORE

Update: Man airlifted from swimming incident in Kilkee Bay dies in hospital

More on this topic

On song: Choir helps older people in rurual communities to connectOn song: Choir helps older people in rurual communities to connect

Visitor restrictions in place at Limerick hospital over stomach bug outbreakVisitor restrictions in place at Limerick hospital over stomach bug outbreak

Beat by beat: Can you rely on heart-rate monitors?Beat by beat: Can you rely on heart-rate monitors?

Is simply breathing the key to de-stressing?Is simply breathing the key to de-stressing?

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Government faces calls to scrap controversial Public Services CardGovernment faces calls to scrap controversial Public Services Card

Two Kerry beaches closed to swimmers have now reopenedTwo Kerry beaches closed to swimmers have now reopened

Man with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink drivingMan with toddler in front seat of car arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Rail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold outRail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold out


Lifestyle

Italy is a volatile place as you probably know, not just the passions of its people but is a place of active volcanos and frequent earthquakes. One of the most devastating earthquakes in recent years was the one that struck the Amatrice region in 2016.Wine with Leslie Williams: Some tasty Italian selections

It’s confirmed, being a dog owner is good for you. Esther McCarthy spoke to four celebrities about pride in their pooches.Animal magnetism: Celebrities and their treasured pets

We recently began watching a new sitcom called, ‘The Kids Are Alright’. It follows an American family in the early seventies as they raise eight sons.Lindsay Woods: I’m a dormant individual by nature but my children are adrenaline junkies

Rosscarbery antiques fair offers plenty of variety, writes Des O’Sullivan.See the value of rare notes and diamonds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »