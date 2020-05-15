Over 7,200 children waiting for physiotherapy assessment

Nearly 1,200 children have been waiting at least a year for an assessment for physiotherapy.

The Cavan-Monaghan area is the worst affected area.

According to the HSE’s latest figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, more than 7,200 children are waiting for an assessment for physiotherapy in the community.

Over 2,600 have been waiting at least six months and 1,168 for more than a year.

Of those waiting 12 months, 316 are in Cavan and Monaghan and 201 are in Galway.

Mayo, Kerry, Dublin west and Laois-Offaly also have long waiting lists.

Many of these appointments were sidelined during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte, says the HSE needs to give a clear indication of when they will resume.

"We don't know when on the roadmap as to when this is going to take place," said Ms Rabbitte.

"Hospital treatments may soon start taking off but we need to know within that what is the roadmap for the assessment of children, particulary children who have been on waiting lists for a long number of months."