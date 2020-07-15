News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over €70k worth of cannabis herb seized in Dublin

Over €70k worth of cannabis herb seized in Dublin
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Almost €74000 of cannabis herb has been discovered at a property in Dublin.

3.7 kilograms of the drug, with an estimated value of €73,190, were discovered during a search at Lissadell Grove in Malahide yesterday afternoon.

Following a search of the residence at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, a man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing while the man is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station.

READ MORE

Apple wins case against EU €13bn tax ruling

More in this Section

Man accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bailMan accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bail

Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crashLorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash

Locals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry villageLocals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry village

Housing Minister refuses to commit to co-living banHousing Minister refuses to commit to co-living ban


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »