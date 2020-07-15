Over €70k worth of cannabis herb seized in Dublin

Almost €74000 of cannabis herb has been discovered at a property in Dublin.

3.7 kilograms of the drug, with an estimated value of €73,190, were discovered during a search at Lissadell Grove in Malahide yesterday afternoon.

Following a search of the residence at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, a man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing while the man is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station.

