Over 65s not getting recommended amount of physical activity

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 04:56 PM

Walking more can reduce a person's chances of developing cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer, according to the Institute of Public Health.

Half of all over 65s in Ireland are currently not getting the recommended amount of physical activity.

The Institute of Public Health is calling for Irish towns and cities to become more walker-friendly to encourage older people to get outside and moving more often.

The group's Director of Ageing Research Professor Roger O'Sullivan said that walking offers a number of benefits to older people.

He said that walking "improves our sleep, maintains our healthy weight, manages stress, and improves quality of life".

The latest research shows that it reduces your chance of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, falls, back pain and particular types of cancer such as colon or breast cancer.

It comes as the Institute of Public Health in Ireland held an event in partnership with the AIPAAG (All Ireland Physical Activity and Ageing Group) which aimed to share learning and facilitate discussion on what works in the area of physical activity and older people.

The free event entitled 'Physical activity and older adults: What works? - The role of health professionals' took place in Dublin today.

ElderlyPhysical ActivityTOPIC: Elderly

