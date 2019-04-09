Over 631 patients on trolleys; highest level in 2019

There were 631 admitted patients waiting for beds today, the highest ever this year, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said they were seeing overcrowding in nearly every acute hospital.

“There were over 10 hospitals with more than 30 patients on trolleys today. This is a failure by any measure,” she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said such overcrowding caused problems for patients care and staff conditions.

“Our members face a daily ordeal of endemic staffing shortages and a constant cycle of burnout. Investment in safe staffing levels is absolutely crucial to reforming the health service for staff and for patient safety.”

According to the INMO, 465 admitted patients were waiting for beds in emergency departments, while 166 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals were:-

