News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over 600k on hospital waiting lists

Over 600k on hospital waiting lists
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 09:39 AM

Over 625,000 people are waiting for a hospital appointment across the country.

It is a rise of more than 1,500 on the previous month, and includes over 100,000 waiting for at least 18 months.

The figures for February were released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Dr Padraig McGarry, President of the Irish Medical Organisation, says we know what the problems are:

“The issues that have brought about this haven’t changed - and the solutions haven’t changed either,” he said.

Until the health service is corrected in such a way to address that, we’re going to be having this conversation many, many more times.

Dr McGarry added that he is “not entirely surprised” by the figures.

“This has been the pattern that has been emerging over the last number of years,” he said, adding that the number emphasises the “lack of capacity in the system”.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Irish Coast Guard pays tribute to colleagues who died in 2017 helicopter crash

More on this topic

Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall

CUH tops Trolley Watch figures as it orders 60 staff to stay home over Covid-19 fearsCUH tops Trolley Watch figures as it orders 60 staff to stay home over Covid-19 fears

Trolley Watch figures rise above 500Trolley Watch figures rise above 500

Nearly 1,300 on trolleys in UHL last month, latest figures showNearly 1,300 on trolleys in UHL last month, latest figures show


TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

HSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreakHSE highlights major drop in trolley numbers since start of coronavirus outbreak

Jogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horsesJogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horses

Garda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarketsGarda Commissioner urges people to 'remain calm' as patrols increased at supermarkets

'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak'Children will get through this' - Cork doctor says children should not mix during Covid-19 outbreak


Lifestyle

Can the great outdoors counteract modern problems? Peter Dowdall reportsLet’s immerse our cities in nature

Ed Power reviews the second album from former One Direction star Niall Horan.Heartbreak Weather review: Niall Horan ticks the boxes but doesn't cause a storm

Grow-it-yourself expert Karen O’Donohoe is calling on us to “put our money where our mouth is” and support local producers.Grow it Yourself: Back local producers before it’s too late

Top comics Des Bishop and Joanne McNally make for fun and feisty travelling companions in High Road, Low Road, a new series that sees celebrities paired on a unique travel experience.Des Bishop and Joanne McNally discover how the other half holiday

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »