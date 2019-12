Over 600 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

According to figures from the INMO, 415 are waiting in the emergency department, while 193 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

There are 608 people are waiting for beds, including 57 at Cork University Hospital which is the worst affected facility.

That is followed by 55 at University Hospital Limerick and 49 at University Hospital Galway.