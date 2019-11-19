News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over 54,000 treated for alcohol abuse since 2012, figures reveal

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 10:59 AM

More than 54,000 people were treated for alcohol abuse between 2012 and 2018.

The Health Research Board says there were 7,464 treated cases last year, with men making up almost two-thirds of the figures.

One-in-five people who looked for alcohol treatment also reported problem use of other drugs, with cannabis the most common additional drug used.

Cocaine was the second most common, with the number of people seeking treatment increasing from 453 in 2013 to 772 last year.

One-in-five cases seeking alcohol treatment also report problem use of other drugs, which is known to make recovery harder.

‘More people receive treatment for alcohol as a main problem drug than any other drug in Ireland," said Dr Darrin Morrissey, Chief Executive at the Health Research Board.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s drinks industry has today said that it continues to work with stakeholders to put in place further safeguards to prevent minors seeing alcohol marketing online.

Last year, Drinks Ireland committed to work with Facebook (who also own Instgram), Snapchat and YouTube to establish new standards and practices for marketing responsibility online.

“The drinks industry is committed to tackling underage drinking and have a long and proud history of doing our part to prevent young people being exposed to alcohol marketing," said Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland.

“For example, since 2003, Ireland’s drinks industry has proudly adhered to some of the strictest advertising codes in the world for both content and volume of alcohol advertising. These rules, among other things, have meant that no alcohol advertising can appeal directly to young people."

It comes alongside news of the numbers of young people declining and more people using the Drinkaware 'drinks calculator'.

The charity has reported a 78% increase in the use of that service which helps people "understand their drinking habits".

