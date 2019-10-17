News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over 530 on trolleys across the country

Over 530 on trolleys across the country
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 10:16 AM

535 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

367 are waiting in the emergency department, while 168 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick– 72
  • South Tipperary General Hospital - 43
  • Cork University Hospital - 42
  • University Hospital Galway – 39
  • Mater Misericordiae University Hospital - 36

