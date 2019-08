More than €50,000 worth of cannabis plants have been seized in Co Galway.

The drugs were found when gardaí searched a house in Gort earlier today.

No arrests have yet been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier today, Revenue have been granted a court order to detain almost €80,000 in cash seized at Dublin Port from a vehicle travelling to France.

After the seizure on Monday, Dublin District Court granted a three month cash detention order to Revenue

READ MORE Garda Keith Harrison fails in bid to quash Disclosures Tribunal's findings against him

.