Over 5000 people sign petition in support of the extension of unpaid Parental Leave

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 03:16 PM
By Digital Desk staff

5,000 people have signed a petition calling on the government to support the Bill to extend Parental Leave.

The amendment is looking to achieve an extension to parental leave which would allow parents to spend time with their children and cut down on the cost of childcare and permits them to remain in employment.

In June 2018, the Bill to extend Parental Leave passed through the Dáil largely unopposed and with cross-party support.

The Bill proposed that Parental Leave would be extended from 18 weeks to 26 weeks and that parents would be able to avail of the leave until a child is 12 years old rather than eight years old.

In its final stages in the Seanad, however, the government withdrew their support for the Bill.

The amendment of the Bill is due to be debated in the Seanad on Wednesday.

One of the petition organisers, who did not want to be named, said she hoped the legislation would be passed.

“Will Fine Gael support working parents who get up early in the morning?

We will have our answer on Wednesday.


