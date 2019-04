There are 503 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO, the worst affected hospital is University Hospital Limerick with 60 people waiting for beds.

This is followed by 39 at Cork University Hospital and 39 at Tallaght University Hospital.

One person under the age of 16 is also waiting for a bed.

