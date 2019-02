There are 513 patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals nationwide today.

374 are waiting in the emergency department, while 139 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

70 of those are awaiting a bed at University Hospital Limerick, according to the INMO.

There are 36 people on trolleys at Cork University Hospital, and 35 at Sligo University Hospital.